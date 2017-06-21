SEGA Forever brings classic games to Android, iOS for free(ish)

SEGA has been making video games since the 1970s, with some of the company’s most iconic titles and franchises launching for SEGA’s own line of game consoles.

The company doesn’t make game consoles anymore. But it still has a huge back catalog of great games… and now it’s bringing some of them to smartphones and tablets.

SEGA Forever is a new initiative to bring classic console games to Android and iOS. Each game is available as a free and ad-supported download. But you can remove the ads by paying $1.99 through an in-app purchase.

At launch, there are five games available:

Sonic the Hedgehog

Altered Beast

Phantasy Star II

Kid Chameleon

Comix Zone

New games are expected to launch every month. Games will include titles originally developed for the Sega Master System, Sega Genesis and Mega Drive, and Dreamcast.

In addition to bringing the games to mobile devices, SEGA is adding a few modern features including the ability to save game progress, leaderboards that let you see high scores from players around the world, and support for Bluetooth controllers.

While you do need an internet connection for some of those features, the games are all playable when you’re offline as well.

According to EuroGamer, SEGA hopes to add multiplayer features in the future. The site also reports that the ads in SEGA’s mobile games will appear at launch, on the start screen, and when you view the save screen. But they will not interrupt gameplay. A simple $1.99 or £1.99 payment will remove the ads if that’s still too much for you though.