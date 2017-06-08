Liliputing

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro launches this month for $1099 and up

Samsung unveiled a new line of thin, light, and convertible laptops with pen support last month. And now the new Samsung Notebook 9 Pro models are just about ready to go.

You’ll be able to place pre-orders online starting June 11th, and the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro should be available in stores starting June 26th.

Prices start at $1099.

That’s the price for a 13.3 inch model with 8GB of RAM and Intel HD graphics. A 15 inch model with 16GB of RAM and AMD Radeon 540 graphics will set you back $1299.

For the most part, the rest of the specs are the same for both laptops. They each feature 1920 x 1080 pixel displays, Intel Core i7-7500U processors, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 54 Wh battery with fast charging support.

Both feature two USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type-C port, HDMI, headset, and microSD card ports, and stereo 1.5 watt speakers.

And both come with a Samsung S-Pen with support for more than 4,000 levels of pressure sensitivity, allowing you to write or draw on the screen. Unlike a lot of convertible or 2-in-1 tablets on the market these days, the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro also has a slot for storing the pen inside the laptop when it’s not in use.

There’s a 360-degree hinge on the laptops, allowing you to switch between notebook and tablet modes by pushing back the display. And each model supports 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, a backlit keyboard, a 720p webcam with IR support for Windows Hello facial recognition, and a dual-array microphone.

But obviously the 15 inch model is bigger. It measures 13.7″ x 9.4″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 3.8 pounds and comes with a 60 watt AC adapter.

The 13.3 inch version of the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro measures 12.2″ x 8.5″ x 0.6″ and weighs 2.9 pounds. It comes with a 40 watt AC adapter.

Guest
RakSiam
why do they insist on using the same names for so many products? The regular Notebook 9 is extraordinarily thin and light – rivaling the LG Gram. This “pro” is a lot heavier. Why not just call it something totally different?

4 hours 50 minutes ago
NSA catcher
Guest
NSA catcher
why the hell need laptop now?!forget about LAPTOPS BAN?! it is all bombs right?! batteries?! I even afraid of my quartz watches… it is DUH USA information…

3 hours 4 minutes ago
