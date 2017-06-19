Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core chip on the way?

It looks like Qualcomm is working on a new addition to its Snapdragon 400 line of chips for entry level and mid-range smartphones. WinFuture spotted a few details about an unannounced SDM450 chip at Github, suggesting that a new Snapdragon 450 processor is on the way.

The new chip appears to be an octa-core processor with four ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores, which would make it similar to the existing Snapdragon 425, 427, 430, and 435 chips.

But the new model would likely offer a bit better performance and/or efficiency. It seems to be a 14nm chip, while its predecessors are based on 28nm designs. The new model also seems to have a 600 MHz graphics processor and WinFuture’s Roland Quandt says there’s some evidence that the Snapdragon 450 may basically be a stripped-down version of the more powerful Snapdragon 625 and 626 chips.

We’ll probably have to wait for an official announcement from Qualcomm until we know how accurate these leaked details are. But based on the name alone, it’s likely that the Snapdragon 450 would be one of the most powerful 400-series chips to date… and that it’ll probably show up in phones that are cheaper than those with 600 or 800 series chips.