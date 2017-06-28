Qualcomm launches Snapdragon Wear 1200 platform for wearables

Qualcomm’s latest smartwatch chip is designed for low-power, always-connected devices. The new Snapdragon Wear 1200 platform is a 28nm chip that features a 1.3 GHz ARM Cortex-A7 processor and support for the new LTE IoT standard.

While LTE IoT doesn’t provide the kind of high-speed internet access you get from 4G LTE, you do get download speeds up to 300 kbps while consuming very little power, which should help device makers squeeze longer battery life out of small, always-connected wearables. Qualcomm says a device with a 350 mAh battery should get up to 10 days of standby time.

Other features include support for GPS and GLONASS, Voice over LTE, and support for RTOS and Linux-based operating systems.

Qualcomm has also worked with manufacturers Quanta and Borqs to develop reference designs for devices that can be worn by kids, senior citizens, or pets — there are geofencing features that trigger an action when your pet (or kid) steps outside of a boundary.

The new Sndapdragon Wear 1200 platform joins the company’s existing Wear 1100 and Wear 2100 products, both of which have higher-power processors, support for faster mobile broadband data connections, and… higher power consumption.