Origin Evo15-S gaming laptop update brings Kaby Lake, GeForce 1070

When Origin launched its Evo15-S gaming laptop last year, I took note because the 4 pound laptop measured just 0.69 inches thick, but it had an Intel Core i7-6700HQ quad-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics.

Now Origin is updating the notebook with a new model sporting a Core i7-7700HQ CPU and support for up to GeForce GTX 1070 graphics.

Oh, and there’s also now a 4K display option.

Origin couldn’t quite fit all of those upgrades into the same small space though — the new model is slightly bigger, at 0.73 inches thick and 4.3 pounds.

That’s still pretty impressive for a computer with these specs though.

Other features include support for up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 mHz memory, a 2.5 inch drive bay and an M.2 PCIe slot for up to 6TB of combined storage, a multi-color backlit keyboard, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, three USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and an HD webcam.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but last year’s model sells for over $2,000, so don’t expect the new model to be any cheaper than that.