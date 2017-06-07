OnePlus 5 to feature 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 (leaks)

Smartphone maker OnePlus plans to unveil its next smartphone on June 20th. But we already have a pretty good idea of what the OnePlus 5 looks like, and now Amazon.in has given us a pretty good idea of what kind of hardware to expect.

As noted by Evan Blass, the retailer’s OnePlus 5 landing page includes details about the phone’s processor, and if you dig through the page source code there’s also information about the phone’s memory.

As rumored, it looks like the OnePlus 5 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and it also looks like it’ll join the small, but growing number of smartphones to ship with 8GB of RAM.

The phone will be available in India exclusively through Amazon at launch, and it’s expected to go on sale in that country June 22nd. I suspect that means there’s a good chance that’s the global release date for the phone, although I suppose it’s always possible that OnePlus could choose to sell the phone in India before making it available in other countries.