Nubia Z17 smartphone features 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 835, Quick Charge 4+

Chinese smartphone maker Nubia’s latest smartphone features flagship-level specs and a mid-range price tag. The Nubia Z17 sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, and it’s one of the first phones to support up to 8GB of RAM.

It’s also the first smartphone to support Qualcomm’s new Quick Charge 4+ technology, and the phone also has a premium camera system, a glass-and-metal body, and a 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display.

Possibly the most surprising thing about the phone? Prices start at just 2799 yuan, or about $410.

At that price you “only” get 6GB of RAM and 64Gb of storage, but you still get the rest of the premium features including a 23MP + 12MP dual camera system with support for 2X lossles zoom, a 16MP front-facing camera, a fingerprint sensor, and an IP67 waterproof case.

Nubia says the phone should get up to 2 days or more of battery life from its 3200 mAh battery, but it’s probably best to take that estimate with a grain of salt.

The phone has a USB Type-C port, a fingerprint sensor on the back, NFC, and an IR blaster.

It does not have a headphone jack or microSD card slot.

The Nubia Z17 goes on sale in China this week, where a 6GB/128GB model will sell for 3399 yuan ($500) and an 8GB/128GB model runs 3999 yuan ($590).

There’s no word on whether this phone will be sold internationally. Nubia is a subsidiary of Chinese device maker ZTE, but while ZTE phones are sold in the US, Nubia phones generally aren’t.

Nubia also offers a Z17 mini phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 5.2 inch full HD display.

via xda-developers and GizChina