It’s been half a year since HMD Global unveiled the Chinese version of the Nokia 6 smartphone. Now the company is getting ready to sell its first Nokia-branded device in the United States.
The Nokia 6 will be available from Amazon.com in July for $229.
Honestly, the most impressive thing about the phone is the brand name. While it’s not built by the same Nokia that brought us classic cellphones from the pre-smartphone era, HMD Global was founded by a group of former Nokia executives that acquired the rights to use the Nokia name from Microsoft… which had previously acquired them from Nokia.
The Nokia 6 does have solid specs for a mid-range phone, including a 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a microSD card slot for up to 128GB of removable storage.
The phone has a 16MP rear camera with dual tone flash and phase detection autofocus and an 8MP front camera with autofocus and an 84 degree field of view.
Other features include stereo speakers, a 3,000 mAh battery, 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, and a fingerprint sensor. The Nokia 6 has a micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. And it features an aluminum unibody design.
The Nokia 6 is a GSM phone that you should be able to use the Nokia 6 with T-Mobile and AT&T’s networks in the US, although there’s only partial support for AT&T’s 4G LTE network, since bands 29 and 30 are not supported. There’s no support for Verizon or Sprint.
Nokia also unveiled a few smaller and/or cheaper phones earlier this year. But there’s no word on if or when the Nokia 3 or Nokia 5 will be available in North America. Rumor has it that a high-end phone called the Nokia 9 is also on the way.
Leave a Reply
10 Comments on "Nokia 6 coming to the US in July for $229"
This is close. It needs a better camera on the back of the phone, the SD 625 processor, 4 GB of RAM and better support for AT&T. Other than those items, it seems like a nice phone.
So in other words it needs to be the Moto G5 Plus (which also supports Verizon and Sprint too)?
But with timely updates.
Yep, the Moto is still at January security updates. But Android 7.0.
Thank you for mentioning carrier compatibility. Too many articles covering inexpensive phones fail to do that.
It can actually be a pain to figure out. It’s usually pretty easy to tell if they support AT&T and T-Mobile but not Verizon or Sprint. But knowing which 3G and 4G bands they support is trickier… it’s not always clear in the phone description, and carriers don’t always make it super easy to figure out what it means if a phone supports some bands and not others.
In this case, HMD made it every easy: the press release spelled everything out instead of just providing a list of bands that we need to cross-reference with carrier network charts.
Hey Brad – rear camera should be 16MP.
Thanks!
I was only off by 1… or rather, a 1 placed in front of the 6. 🙂
The existence of the Moto G5 Plus and Moto E4 Plus put this in a tough spot. Even if the specs weren’t an issue, the bands are. A shame it doesn’t fully support at&t. It limits the phone, in theory. I say that because I used a phone with missing bands without noticing major issues.
Yes, bands 29 and 30 are not used where I travel (northeast US)? Are they going to be expanded in the future?