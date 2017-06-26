Nokia 6 coming to the US in July for $229

It’s been half a year since HMD Global unveiled the Chinese version of the Nokia 6 smartphone. Now the company is getting ready to sell its first Nokia-branded device in the United States.

The Nokia 6 will be available from Amazon.com in July for $229.

Honestly, the most impressive thing about the phone is the brand name. While it’s not built by the same Nokia that brought us classic cellphones from the pre-smartphone era, HMD Global was founded by a group of former Nokia executives that acquired the rights to use the Nokia name from Microsoft… which had previously acquired them from Nokia.

The Nokia 6 does have solid specs for a mid-range phone, including a 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a microSD card slot for up to 128GB of removable storage.

The phone has a 16MP rear camera with dual tone flash and phase detection autofocus and an 8MP front camera with autofocus and an 84 degree field of view.

Other features include stereo speakers, a 3,000 mAh battery, 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, and a fingerprint sensor. The Nokia 6 has a micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. And it features an aluminum unibody design.

The Nokia 6 is a GSM phone that you should be able to use the Nokia 6 with T-Mobile and AT&T’s networks in the US, although there’s only partial support for AT&T’s 4G LTE network, since bands 29 and 30 are not supported. There’s no support for Verizon or Sprint.

Nokia also unveiled a few smaller and/or cheaper phones earlier this year. But there’s no word on if or when the Nokia 3 or Nokia 5 will be available in North America. Rumor has it that a high-end phone called the Nokia 9 is also on the way.