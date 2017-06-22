The next TCL/BlackBerry phone has a 1080p display (no word on the keyboard)

The latest BlackBerry-branded smartphone to hit the streets features a classic BlackBerry design with a physical keyboard placed below a 1620 x 1080 pixel display.

But the next BlackBerry device might look a bit more like the BlackBerry DTEK50, DTEK60 and Priv smartphones. Members of the CrackBerry forums noticed user agent profiles for an unannounced device called the BBD100 and it has a 1920 x 1080 pixel display.

The widescreen display means it’s likely that this phone won’t have a keyboard permanently placed on the front… but it is still possible that the phone could have a slide-out keyboard of some sort. It wouldn’t be the first Android-powered BlackBerry device with that feature.

The BBD100 also has an MSM8953 processor, which means it will likely either have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chip or the newer Snapdragon 626 processor.

The information comes from the website of TCL, the Chinese company that’s partnered with BlackBerry to release the last few phones wearing the iconic BlackBerry name.

While we don’t really know anything else about the phone for certain at this point, another CrackBerry forum member posted today about a rumored phone that would have a Snapdragon 625 processor, a 4,000 mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and a $450 price tag ($599 Canadian).

If there’s any truth to that rumor, this device could be the BBD100… and it could be that enormous battery that would help set the phone apart from other mid-range Android devices (along with the BlackBerry-specific suite of security, communications, and productivity apps).

