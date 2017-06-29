Moto Z2 Play now available for $408 (new Moto Mods too)

The Moto Z2 Play is now available from Verizon, and the 2nd-gen mid-range smartphone with support for modular accessories should be available from Motorola.com soon as well.

First unveiled earlier this month, the Moto Z2 Play is thinner and more powerful than its predecessor. But it also has a smaller battery.

Verizon is selling the phone for $408 outright or in 24 monthly payments of $17.

The smartphone features a 5.5 inch, full HD AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor, and an entry-level model features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, although Motorola also plans to offer a 4GB/64GB model.

Other features include a USB Type-C port, NFC support, a fingerprint sensor built into the home button, 802.11n WiFi, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Motorola says you should get up to 30 hours of battery life from the phone’s 3,000 mAh battery, which would seem pretty good if the first-gen Moto Z Play hadn’t features a 3,510 mAh battery for up to 50 hours of run time.

As part of the Moto Z lineup, the new phone supports Moto Mod accessories that connect to back of the device. As part of a launch promotion, customers who order the phone will get a JBL SoundBoost 2 speaker mod, which would otherwise sell for $80.

Other new Moto Mods include external batteries, wireless charging shells, decorative back covers, and an upcoming GamePad which brings physical gaming controllers to the phone.