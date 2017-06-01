Misfit’s fitness trackers now come in mix-and-match custom styles

Misfit has been offering relatively fashionable fitness trackers for a few years, but now the company is making it easier to customize the design of your wearable activity tracker with the launch of a new M.Y. Misfit program.

The mix-and-match designs offer over 600 different color and design style combinations at launch, with more coming later this year.

Here’s the idea: first choose an activity tracker such as the Misfit Shine 2, Ray, Pase, or Vapor. Then pick a color. Then choose a strap, with options including silicone, leather, and more.

Basically, it’s like Motorola’s Moto Maker… but for wearables.

A device that tracks steps and other activity is only useful if you actually wear it all the time. And you’re probably more likely to do that if you like the way your watch or bracelet looks.

Personally, I prefer a device that can clip to my belt. It’s more inconspicuous, and it works even when I’m walking at my treadmill desk, something that wrist-worn devices do not. But there aren’t as many options for clip-style devices.