Micron kills off Lexar flash drives, storage cards, and other products

Say goodbye to the Lexar brand of removable storage products. Parent company Micron Technology is “discontinuing its Lexar retail removable storage business.”

That means you won’t see new Lexar-branded USB flash drives, SD cards, card readers, or other memory products. I suspect it’ll take a while before stores sell out of any remaining inventory though, so you’ll probably still be able to buy Lexar memory products for a while.

Micron says the move is part of an effort to “focus on its increasing opportunities in higher value markets and channels,” but it’s possible that Micron could eventually sell off Lexar rather than just ceasing operations.

Already have a stockpile of Lexar memory cards? Micron says it’ll continue to provide support… for a while.

Micron may be ending its Lexar retail business, but that doesn’t mean the company is getting out of the storage business. PetaPixel’s sources indicate that Micron makes far more money from business-to-business sales, which means retail storage products had been generating just a small percent of the company’s revenue.

