Meet the OnePlus 5 smartphone (up for pre-order for $479)

The latest smartphone from Chinese startup OnePlus is here… and it’s pretty much exactly what we were expecting thanks to a series of leaks in recent weeks. That’s not necessarily a bad thing though, as the OnePlus 5 is a phone with most of the features you’d want from a 2017 flagship at a lower-than-flagship price.

But with a starting price of $479, the phone that much cheaper than the competition.

The OnePlus 5 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, a 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display, support for up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

It has a dual-camera system on the back, with a 16MP Sony IMX398 camera and a 20MP telephoto camera, allowing you to capture more light, adjust depth of field, and use 2X optical zoom.

There’s also a 16MP front-facing camera, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a 3,300 mAh battery. The phone supports 4G LTE Cat 12 networks. There’s a fingerprint sensor. And the phone supports fast charging using OnePlus’s Dash Charge system,.

There are a few features that make the OnePlus 5 stand out a bit from some other modern flagship phones. It doesn’t have a 2560 x 1440 pixel or higher-res display. It’s not waterproof. There’s no optical image stabilization. And it doesn’t have super-slim bezels or an ultra-wide display.

But the phone does have a headphone jack as well as a USB Type-C port. And the 1080p screen should be good enough for many users who are more interested in long battery life than using a phone in a VR headset.

The OnePlus 5 measures 7.25mm thick and has a design that looks… a lot like an iPhone. But it does have at least one extra button you won’t find on most Android or iOS devices: an alert slider button that lets you adjust which notifications you’ll receive. It’s a feature that OnePlus first introduced with the OnePlus 3 smartphone.

OnePlus also includes a few special software features including support for gestures such as three-finger swiping to capture a screenshot (and then tap a button to scroll down a page and save everything you see in the screenshot until you hit the button again to stop). You can also choose up to 5 different apps to launch with custom gestures.

There’s also a gaming mode that mutes notifications and temporarily disables soft keys to keep you from accidentally clicking the back, home, or recents buttons during a gaming session.

The Oneplus 5 is available in two configurations: a $479 model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and a $539 version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Prices start at 499 Euros in Europe, and pre-orders open today in the US and Europe. The OnePlus 5 will be available globally starting June 27th.