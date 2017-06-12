Makers of the $249 Litebook Linux laptop launch mini-desktop and a bigger (and pricier) laptop

The Alpha Litebook is a cheap laptop with a full HD 14 inch display, at least 4GB of RAM and a Linux-based operating system called Elementary OS. The team behind the laptop launched the Litebook in March.

Now they’re back with two new computers. The Alpha Centurion is a higher-power laptop with a 15.6 inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a starting price of $429.

Alpha’s new Litebox is a tiny desktop computer with a starting price of $249. Both ship with Elementary OS.

The $249 version of the Litebox packs an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 500GB hard drive. It has an aluminum case, HDMI and DisplayPort, and three USB 3.0 ports.

There’s also a $449 model with a Core i5 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive.

Alpha’s Centurion laptop is a bit larger than the notebooks I usually cover, but it’s noteworthy as one of a relatively small number of 15.6 inch laptops that ships with Linux.

An entry-level model features a 1TB hard drive. But you can also pay $529 for a model with a 120GB solid state drive and 1TB hard drive or $549 for a version with a 480GB SSD.

Like the Alpha Litebook, both of the Alpha Centurion and Alpha Litebox seem to be based on white box Chinese designs and the company hasn’t done a stellar job of touching up some of the stock photos to remove branding.

But the value-added proposition here isn’t original design. It’s the fact that you can buy a relatively inexpensive computer that comes with Linux instead of Windows.

