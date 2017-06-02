Logitech Flow lets you use one mouse with up to 3 PCs at once (and copy/paste between them)

Have a computer with multiple monitors? Then all you have to do to move content from one screen to another is move your mouse past the edge of one display and onto the next or copy and paste an item from one monitor to the next.

But what if you’re using multiple computers? Then you typically need a separate input device for each PC.

Logitech does offer a handful of mice that lets you control up to three PCs while switching from one to the next by pressing a button. Now the company is going a step further by letting you copy and paste data from one computer to another using a single mouse.

It’s called Logitech Flow, and it’s a free download that’s compatible with five new mice from the company.

Here’s how it works. Install the software on all of the computers you want to use, highlight an item on one computer and choose copy. Then paste it into the other computer to copy between devices.

It basically creates a cross-device clipboard that lets you copy and paste text, images, files, or folders.

Logitech Flow is compatible with Mac and Windows, so you can copy items from a MacBook to a PC or vice versa.

Compatible mouse options include the new Logitech MX Master 2S, MX Anywhere 25 or the M720 Triathlon, M590 multi-device silent and M585 multi-device.