LG introduces 77 inch flexible, transparent OLED display

LG Display’s latest OLED screen combines a bunch of buzzwords: it’s big. It’s flexible. It’s transparent. And if you add all of those things up you’ve got a display that will most likely be really expensive (albeit really cool).

Don’t expect to see the company’s new 77 inch transparent, flexible OLED display in home TVs anytime soon. But it could have a future in digital signage.

The display has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, support for curves up with a radius of up to 80 degrees, and 40 percent transparency.

That means when there’s nothing on the display, you can see through it. But project an image on the display and it’ll be clearly visible. That makes it a contender for storefront window displays, museum exhibits, or maps and informational kiosks, among other things.

Smaller versions of the screen could also be used for heads-up displays in automotive systems.

