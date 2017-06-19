LG G6+ with 128GB storage coming in July

The LG G6 smartphone has a big screen with an 18:9 (2:1) aspect ratio display, 4GB of RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor.

It also has a 3,300 mAh battery and a microSD card slot. But if the 32GB of built-in storage just isn’t enough for you, there’s a new option on the way.

The LG G6+ is coming next month, and it features 128GB of storage.

LG says the new Plus model will also have wireless charging “in some countries,” and the company will also throw in a set of “premium earphones from B&O Play” when you buy the new model.

Other features are pretty much the same as for the entry-level model, including the same 5.7 inch display, Snapdragon 821 processor, and 32-bit Hi-Fi quad DAC (digital to analog converter) for high quality audio.

LG will also roll out a software update for both the G6+ and the original G6 including a new Face Print feature that lets you unlock the phone using facial recognition without pressing any buttons (the camera is activated when you lift the phone to your face), a low power consumption mode that uses sensors and wireless connections to reduce battery usage when your phone is idle, and a new feature that alerts you if your finger is in the frame when you’re trying to snap a photo with the rear camera.