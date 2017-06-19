LG G6+ with 128GB storage coming in July

The LG G6 smartphone has a big screen with an 18:9 (2:1) aspect ratio display, 4GB of RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor.
It also has a 3,300 mAh battery and a microSD card slot. But if the 32GB of built-in storage just isn’t enough for you, there’s a new option on the way.
The LG G6+ is coming next month, and it features 128GB of storage.
LG says the new Plus model will also have wireless charging “in some countries,” and the company will also throw in a set of “premium earphones from B&O Play” when you buy the new model.
Other features are pretty much the same as for the entry-level model, including the same 5.7 inch display, Snapdragon 821 processor, and 32-bit Hi-Fi quad DAC (digital to analog converter) for high quality audio.
LG will also roll out a software update for both the G6+ and the original G6 including a new Face Print feature that lets you unlock the phone using facial recognition without pressing any buttons (the camera is activated when you lift the phone to your face), a low power consumption mode that uses sensors and wireless connections to reduce battery usage when your phone is idle, and a new feature that alerts you if your finger is in the frame when you’re trying to snap a photo with the rear camera.
The Moto Z Play can take on up to a 2 TB microSDXC card.
It also runs Android 7. Android versions after 6 can
elect to use microSD cards as if they were internal flash
storage. Granted, the microSD card is much slower
than flash, but the microSD card can’t be beat for
capacity. A SanDisk 256GB microSDXC goes for
$148 on Amazon.
Does that election affect the formatting of the card? Can you still pull it out and use it in a Windows computer to transfer files, or to use in a new phone?
The card is formatted in a proprietary way that does not allow it to be read on
a Windows PC. Obviously you can reformat the card, but that would wipe
out the Android contents. If you need the interchange capability, wait a few
months until the x86 Windows on ARM phones come out, then you’ll have
the best of both worlds.
Thank you. I mainly use the microSD card for photos taken with the phone and music. So being able to use it in other devices is important. I would imagine that feature is more important for phones with a small amount of memory, but there may also be security implications.