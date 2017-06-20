Lenovo 25th anniversary ThinkPad coming this fall (won’t look like this)

Lenovo unveiled a new set of computers and services aimed at business and enterprise users today… and the company also teased something that it’s not ready to launch yet.

October marks the 25th anniversary of the release of the first ThinkPad computer, and the company plans to offer a limited-edition ThinkPad laptop with “throwback” features from older laptop as well as modern specs and features found in more recent models.

That’s about all Lenovo is saying about the new model for now… but the company did show off a concept of what a ThinkPad of the future could look like:

The concept design includes a flexible display that gives you more screen real estate than you’d find on a laptop with a standard display. And since the screen can bend, you can still fold the notebook in half when it’s not in use.

Lenovo says the concept would use “advanced materials,” “new screen technologies,” and have “always connected” features, which could imply that it would be either powered by an ARM-based processor or next-gen Intel technologies.

It also support pen input and does not seem to have a physical touchpad, although there is a TrackPoint button in the middle of the keyboard.

I wouldn’t read too much into the concept at this point. There’s a practically zero chance that this is what the 25th edition ThinkPad will look like when it launches in October. And given the current state of flexible displays, I doubt we’d see a laptop like this hit the market in the next few years. But it’s always nice when a major PC maker shows us a pie-in-the-sky idea of what they think might be possible in the future.

via Laptop Mag, /r/ThinkPad, and Lenovo (YouTube)