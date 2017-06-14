The latest Razer Blade Stealth is a 2.9 pound laptop with a 13 inch QHD+ display

Razer is expanding its laptop lineup with a new version of its thin-and-light Razer Blade Stealth.

The company introduced a model with a 12.5 inch display and an Intel Kaby Lake-U processor last year. That notebook measures 12.6″ x 8.1″ x 05″ and weighs just 2.84 pounds.

Now Razer has added a new model with a 13.3 inch display. It’s exactly the same size as the 12.5 inch model, thanks to slimmer bezels. And it’s only a few ounces heavier, at 2.93 pounds.

The 13.3 inch model sports a 3200 x 1800 pixel touchscreen display and a model with an Intel Core i7-7500U processor and 256GB of solid state storage is priced at $1400.

That’s the same price Razer is currently charging for a 12.5 inch model with a 3840 x 2160 pixel display, a Core i7 processor, and 512GB of storage. But sometimes you want a bigger display, not a higher-resolution one.

The best bargain may still be the 12.5 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel non-touchscreen model though, which sells for $900 and up.

Each version of the Razer Blade Stealth features an IGZO display with 170 degree viewing angles, Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.0, and HDMI 2.0 ports, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, stereo speakers, a headset jack, and a backlit keyboard with individually backlit keys. The notebook is powered by a 53.6 Wh battery.

One thing to keep in mind about these laptops is that while they come from a company known for making gaming products, they featured Intel HD graphics rather than discrete graphics technology from NVIDIA or AMD. But the Thunderbolt 3 port allows you to connect a Razer Core graphics dock so that you can use a desktop graphics card for gaming when you’re at home, while using the same laptop as a thin and light machine for non-gaming activities when on the go.

In addition to the new 13.3 inch model with 50-percent thinner bezels, Razer is also introducing a new “gunmetal gray” color option with a white-backlit keyboard for both the original Blade Stealth and the new model with the bigger screen. This version should look a bit more professional than the model with the black and neon-green design aimed at gamers.

via Razer Insider