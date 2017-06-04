Liliputing

Latest Gigabyte Brix Gaming is a compact, VR-ready desktop PC

Gigabyte’s BRIX line of computers are tiny desktop PCs that often aren’t much larger than a small stack of CD cases. But the company also has a few models with higher-power CPU and graphics capabilities that require a little more room to breathe.

Last year Gigabyte introduced the Brix Skylake UHD with NVIDIA graphics and a case that measures just 4.3″ x 4.3″ wide, but 8.6″ tall.

Now the company is showing off a follow-up called the BRIX Gaming VR. It’s about the same size, but packs even more powerful hardware.

The Gigabyte BRIX Gaming VR GB-BNi7HG6-1060 is powered by an Intel Kay Lake processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 discrete graphics.

It has two M.2 2280 slots for solid state storage, 2 SODIMM slots for DDR4-2133 memory, and room for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.

As you’d expect from a machine designed for gaming, there are plenty of ports, including a Gigabit Ethernet jack, 2 Mini DisplayPort and 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, 3 USB 3.0 ports, a USB 3. Type-C port, and a USB 3.1 Type-A port as well as mic and headphone jacks.

The system also supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

Gigabyte says you can connect multiple 4K displays, outfit the system with plenty of storage, and have room for an Intel Optane memory module to boost storage performance.

While this system is not fanless, Gigabyte does say it’s relatively quite, only generating 35dB of sound under peak load, and lower noise levels at less resource-intensive tasks.

