Huawei MateBook X, E, and D coming soon for $700 and up

After unveiling a new line of MateBook laptops and tablets at the Computex trade show in Taipei, Huawi has announced that the MateBook D, MateBook E, and MateBook X are all coming to America.

They’ll go up for pre-order at Amazon and Newegg between June 30th and July 7th.

The MateBook X is a premium notebook with an ultraportable design. It’s a fanless computer with a 13.3 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel display, slim 4.4mm screen bezels, and support for up to a Core i7-7500U Kaby lake processor.

It measures 11.3″ x 8.3″ x 0.5″ and Huawei will offer two models in the US:

Core i5-7200U/8GB/256GB for $1100

Core i7-7500U/8GB/512GB for $1300

Huawei’s MateBook E is a 12 inch 2-in-1 tablet with Kaby Lake-Y processor options, a 2160 x 1440 pixel display, and a detachable keyboard which also functions as a cover and a stand for the tablet.

There will also be two US configurations of this model:

Core M3-7Y30/4GB/128GB for $800

Core i5-7Y54/8GB/256GB for $1000

The most affordable new MateBook is a $700 notebook with a 15.6 inch full HD IPS display, and an aluminum chassis. The MateBook D measures about two thirds of an inch thick and weighs about 4.2 pounds.

While Huawei plans to offer models with NVIDIA graphics in some markets, the MateBook D will only come in one configuration in the US for now. It has an Intel Core i5-7200U, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive.