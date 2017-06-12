Honor 9 smartphone launches in China for $320 and up

Honor’s follow-up to the well-received Honor 8 smartphone is almost here. The Huawei subsidiary unveiled the Honor 9 in China today, and the phone will go on sale in that country on Friday June 16th for about $320 and up.

It will most likely launch internationally for a slightly higher price in the not-too-distant future.

The Honor 9 features a 5.15 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, a Kirin 960 processor, and up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a dual-camera system that uses 20MP and 12MP image sensors to provide 2X optical zoom or bokeh-style effects.

Other features include a 3,200 mAh battery, a metal chassis and glass back, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 802.11ac WiFi, 4G LTE, and NFC.

Honor will offer models with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as well as 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB models.

Huawei and Honor are pretty much the only companies shipping phones powered by Kirin processors, which makes sense since they’re developed in-house. But benchmarks suggest that the latest top-tier Kirin processors are competitive with recent high-end chips from competitors including Qualcomm and Samsung.

Overall the Honor 9 is the kind of smartphone that makes you wonder why anyone would spend $700 or more on a mobile phone. But the Honor 9 isn’t quite a no-compromise device. It has a lower-screen resolution than some flagship devices. And while it ships with Android 7.1, the software features Huawei’s EMUI user interface.

Glass backs also aren’t to everyone’s tastes.

via PhoneArena and GizmoChina