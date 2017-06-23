GPD Pocket (7 inch Windows laptop) is now available for $500 (no crowdfunding required)

The GPD Pocket is a tiny Windows laptop (or maybe it’s a palmtop) with a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display, an Intel Atom x7-Z8750 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage.
GPD ran a crowdfunding campaign for the tiny computer earlier this year, but if you didn’t get a chance to pledge (or didn’t want to spend money on a device that wouldn’t ship for months), now it’s up for pre-order order from GeekBuying.
The GPD Pocket sells for $496 and should ship in about two weeks.
The system features a 7,000 mAh battery, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a micro HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, a speaker and mic and 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1.
It measures about 7.1″ x 4.2″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 1.1 pounds. Despite the computer’s low-power processor, there is a small fan inside the case to help keep the system from overheating.
While there’s a QWERTY keyboard, the keys are a bit smaller than those on a typical laptop. And instead of a touchpad, there’s a pointing stick and two buttons for moving a mouse cursor.
The GPD Pocket comes from the same company that produces the GPD Win handheld Windows gaming PC. The new model swaps out the dedicated gaming buttons for a larger keyboard and display, making it more of a tiny laptop and less of a mobile game system.
But like the GPD Win, the new GPD Pocket features full Windows 10 software and a quad-core Intel processor that should be good enough for basic computing tasks.
I haven’t had a chance to test the GPD Pocket yet, but a few YouTubers have posted hands-on videos showing a bit of what the tiny laptop can do. Generally the performance seems to be pretty good, but the keyboard is a weird size that makes it hard to type with all your fingers or with just your thumbs.
via TabletMonkeys
Go high power on your CPU / GPU, or go completely fanless.
I love the general concept of a device like this. But with a low-powered yet still fan-cooled CPU, there aren’t too many people left for whom this device makes sense.
I’d buy a version of this with an i3-7100U or something similar. I’d also buy a version that has an Atom or equivalent, but is totally fanless. But this? No way.
An m3 version with the same specs would be an insta-buy for me. I wonder if it was a thermal engineering issue or just insufficient space to disperse the heat.
I’m right there with you. Fanless m3? I’d buy one on impulse and regret nothing. Makes me wonder whether any of Intel’s current chips can be scaled down to low enough power consumption to make the heat issue work while retaining some modicum of processing power.
I think of GPD as the new Archos. They have fairly creative ideas and make pretty decent devices, but they always seem to be one flaw away from greatness.
Still, I have to admit that this little book makes me think about the original 7″ EeePC that started my fascination with smaller devices in the first place..
I have a tablet with the lower CPU 8500 and its a piece of crap! Thing over heats 3 seconds after you turn it on and cycles down to 500mhz. The FAN IS NEEDED!
I hope the people who backed this and/or pre-ordered one are happy with the final result, but seeing it in the wild reinforces my decision to give it a pass.
Brad, why is there still a Disqus tracker on your website even though you stopped using the Disqus comments platform?
Our comment system lets users login with Disqus. Maybe that’s it? But our Disqus account has been disabled and the plugin has been removed from our WordPress installation.
I’m waiting for the improved GPD Win 2.
It looks kind of neat, but overall I’d say it’s too much money for something that doesn’t look that useful. I already have a cheap Chinese tablet with a wimpy Atom processor and a keyboard. It was like $200.
The fan though, that seems like a bad idea. I wonder if it would spin while in my pocket on my way to a meeting.
Perfect for a beach getaway with some light work on the side.
LOL, reading the responses, I wonder why these people come to this site? Go to engadget or something. This site is about tiny computers, if you dont like then, why are you here? This machine is epic!
Well, to be fair, Liliputing is about a lot more than tiny computers. Anything to do with portable computing fits the bill these days — tablets, laptops, media sticks, phones, convertibles, etc. Not everyone who reads this site thinks an old-fashioned 7-inch laptop is a good idea.
I think this size computer is an excellent idea. The only use case I can think of would be a traveling person using the computer as a service computer for mainframe/network repair people, using it in the back seat of a car or in an airplane but there are enough people in those use cases where I think if this little laptop is even halfway decent at $500 it should sell well.
What I find hilarious is that you actually think your “go away if you don’t like it” argument has any substance. “You Don’t Have to Be Here” is the go-to response when you don’t have a solid argument to back up your opinion.
LOL, indeed.
This is definitely an interesting device, however, they seem to have really messed up by not having a dedicated apostrophe/quotation mark key.