First signs of an Intel Cannonlake-powered Chromebook

Intel is set to launch its first 10nm chips based on a new “Cannonlake” architecture in late 2017 or early 2018. But we already know that there are some folks testing early versions of the chips, thanks to leaked benchmark results.

And it looks like at least one Chromebook (or maybe Chromebox) with a Cannonlake chip is on the way. A Chromium code commit for a new device codenamed “zoombini” lays some of the framework for Google’s operating system to run on a device featuring Intel’s upcoming chips.

Spotted by Chrome Unboxed, the commit doesn’t tell us much about Cannonlake that we didn’t already know… other than the fact that it looks like somebody’s already working on a Chrome OS product that will feature one of the new chips.

But one of the nice things about Chrome OS is that it’s based on the open source Chromium project, which means that some of the development takes place in public, letting us get an early peek at things like this. It’s probable that most major PC makers will also launch Windows laptops and desktops with Cannonlake chips, but since Windows is a closed-source operating system, we’ll have to wait for official announcements (or other forms of leaks) to find out about them.