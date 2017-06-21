First signs of an Intel Cannonlake-powered Chromebook

Intel is set to launch its first 10nm chips based on a new “Cannonlake” architecture in late 2017 or early 2018. But we already know that there are some folks testing early versions of the chips, thanks to leaked benchmark results.
And it looks like at least one Chromebook (or maybe Chromebox) with a Cannonlake chip is on the way. A Chromium code commit for a new device codenamed “zoombini” lays some of the framework for Google’s operating system to run on a device featuring Intel’s upcoming chips.
Spotted by Chrome Unboxed, the commit doesn’t tell us much about Cannonlake that we didn’t already know… other than the fact that it looks like somebody’s already working on a Chrome OS product that will feature one of the new chips.
But one of the nice things about Chrome OS is that it’s based on the open source Chromium project, which means that some of the development takes place in public, letting us get an early peek at things like this. It’s probable that most major PC makers will also launch Windows laptops and desktops with Cannonlake chips, but since Windows is a closed-source operating system, we’ll have to wait for official announcements (or other forms of leaks) to find out about them.
That name is fantastic, threw me straight back to The Logical Journey of the Zoombinis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVB95kQQ9MM
Now if only it played a sound on booting…. “ZZOOOOOOMBIIIIINIIIIIS HA HA HA”
Get your timing right , don’t push fake news.
10nm ships in volume in first half next year, if things go well and it’s practically Core M only. Intel is launching Coffee Lake in August so 10nm goes beyond Core M only after another year or so.
Intel’s been a bit vague on the launch time frame, but as recently as February the company said “second half of this year.”
https://newsroom.intel.com/editorials/fab-42-recent-announcement/
And this roadmap still shows 10nm coming in late ’17, early ’18:
https://newsroom.intel.com/newsroom/wp-content/uploads/sites/11/2017/03/Mark-Bohr-2017-Moores-Law.pdf
Most of the articles I’ve seen suggesting it’s been pushed back to 2018 are based on rumors/leaks rather than official statements from Intel.
For even more granularity, just on the process side Intel will display the timing for HVM (high volume manufacturing) on the roadmap but that’s in a best case scenario some 6 months before they ship relevant volumes. Just making such a chip takes 2-3 months but before that you need to ramp the process. get it where it needs to be. That’s if nothing goes wrong and you get to yield or 6 months can turn into a lot more.
Advanced features like PCIe gen4 and displayport over usb type c really aren’t needed for chromebooks. They will be amazing for gaming laptops and desktops, but not for low cost chromebooks. Chromebook innovation now is on lower cost and durability (at least for schools).