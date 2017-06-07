Over the past few years we’ve seen smartphone bezels get thinner and thinner, until they’ve almost started to disappear altogether.
But that’s led to some odd design choices. Xiaomi put a muffled speaker below the screen of the Mi Mix. Samsung moved its fingerprint sensor to the back of the phone on the Galaxy S8 (but not to the same place you’d find most rear fingerprint scanners). And Essential? The company made an odd cut-out in a nearly all-screen phone to make room for a camera.
Another side effect of big bezels? Phone screens are getting bigger… even though phone bodies are not.
There’s certainly something appealing about the idea that the front of your phone is nothing but display. But historically the front of a phone has also had to make room for a bunch of other things including buttons, speakers, cameras, proximity sensors, and ambient light sensors. Eliminating the bezel makes it tough to include those features in the same way.
Bezels also give you something to hold onto without accidentally triggering actions on your phone’s display. Smart touch rejection software can alleviate that problem… but so can bezels.
Personally I’ve never entirely understood the bezel hate. Sure, there are some phones with bezels that seem unnecessarily large. But I have to wonder if phone makers are starting to overcompensate by offering phones with high screen-to-body ratios at the expense of durability and usability.
And if we are going to move toward a bezel-free (or at least bezel-less) world, maybe instead of keeping phones the same size and cramming bigger screens into the body, someone could try to release a phone with a 5 inch display in a device that’s the size of a 4.5 inch or smaller handset? Some folks actually still like small(ish) phones, after all.
How do you feel about the diminishing bezels on modern smartphones?
Leave a Reply
15 Comments on "How do you feel about the war on smartphone bezels?"
Honestly, my Axon 7 is almost perfect in this regard. The bezel space it has above and below the screen is well used, with pretty good speakers and a camera there. The device fits in hand fairly well in portrait and landscape. I can’t see how removing this space would do anything but make the phone worse. Smartphone makers shouldn’t just do something for the sake of it. Unless removing these bezels is going to make the phone better for day to day use, there are better things they could be pursuing.
They need to die! Unless manufacturers are putting front speakers on the phone they need to trim the bezels! Once fingerprint scanners can be put under the screen we won’t have the issue with it being on the back.
I had one phone with a front speaker and it was much easier to hear directions when used for navigation. I would give up screen space for a larger bezel if it came with a front facing speaker.
As it is, I already have enough problems with accidental touches. I was okay with some bezel reduction, but I’m not convinced these newer phones with minimal top and side bezels are the right kind of progress, but I’m willing to see how it goes. I’ve had to accept that trends with mobile devices almost always seem to be the opposite of what I want to see. It seems if they keep reducing features and make the phones “prettier” people buy them(and cases to hide their “pretty” phones).
I don’t like the left and right borders to be bezel-less. It makes gripping the phone too difficult to do without accidentally hitting things on the screen.
I agree with others that side bezels help avoid accidental touches/activations on the screen, ESPECIALLY when you want to use it one-handed. Most of the time I see people use these bezel-less phones it is with one hand to gingerly hold the sides and the other to make actual contact.
I was hoping that HTC’s Edge Sense would help with this based on the leaked videos (the one where you could scroll through a list of apps by sliding your finger and choosing by squeezing). At least the width reduction which accompanies the tattoo change in the g6 and s8 should help to some degree.
I think the technology will be adapted to accommodate zero bezel size. It’s just a matter of time. We always march toward the smallest possible functionality including I/O. Maximizing I/O for the device size means all screen and no bezel. They’ll come up with the tech to make it happen just like they came up with the tech to make the smart phone happen in the first place.
Apple or somebody will probably try to sue everyone else claiming they invented the idea but the idea was/is inevitable just as the smart phone itself was which Apple has already tried to sue everyone over.
How would you hold a device that’s all input?
I think the big jump in smartphone tech was cheaper and better capacitive touchscreens, instead of the older resistive ones. I don’t think this is an issue of tech, but rather a design issue.
I do like the trend in laptops to go with smaller bezels – I don’t have to hold the screen to use the device. However, in smaller, handheld devices, a bezel can be useful. I would actually like my Kindle to have a *larger* bezel to allow me to more easily read one handed in bed.
I am hoping this leads to 7″ phones… I love my Sharp Aquos Crystal because it is a 5″ phone I can use one-handed
I had a Sharp Aquos Crystal as my daily phone for nearly 2 years. I loved having a 5″ phone in a smaller form factor. The screen itself acted as an earpiece when making phone calls. It worked surprisingly well (especially considering I suffer from tinnitus). Accidental touches happened only 2-3 times during the first week or so and never after that.
Watching videos on it was very immersive in that it went wall-to-wall on the device. Although I’ve since moved on to an iPhone SE, I still use the Sharp as a portable media player.
I’d like to see R&D continue to make advances in making a smartphone that is truly bezel-less on all 4 sides.
I used to hate bezels, when they served no purpose. Now I have front-facing speakers and a forward-facing fingerprint sensor that’s always accessible, and I couldn’t care less how chic the new hotness is. Form follows function.