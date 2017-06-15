Liliputing

3 Comments on "European Union kills roaming fees for wireless customers (mostly)"

Sarig
Guest
Sarig
Also valid for Norway and Iceland, (but not Switzerland, they have a different treaty with the EU).

5 hours 9 minutes ago
jjj
Guest
jjj
More interesting, Canada bans cellphone unlocking fees, orders all new devices be unlocked
http://www.cbc.ca/news/business/crtc-wireless-code-cellphone-1.4161711
This will also encourage retailers to better compete and should have a negative impact on carrier bloat and delayed software updates. Wish more regulators would do their jobs, at least every so often.

4 hours 35 minutes ago
Guest
Tacitus
Yep, just in time for Brexit…

FYI: Three Mobile, one of the biggest wireless networks in the UK have already stated that those roaming charges will not be returning after Brexit happens. The rest have declined to comment on the matter. Also, given that roaming was a profit center for mobile companies, it’s likely the will attempt to recoup those lost profits by raising prices elsewhere.

Overall, though, this is good news for an increasingly mobile population.

3 hours 1 minute ago
