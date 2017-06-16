Dual-screen YotaPhone 3 will sell for $350 and up (maybe)

Russian phone maker Yota Devices has announced that it’s third dual-screen smartphone is on the way. The company made the YotaPhone 3 announcement at the China-Russia Expo in Harbin, but Yota is being a bit vague on the specs, design, release date, and pretty much everything but the price.

Here’s what we know:

Like its predecessors, the YotaPhone 3 will have two displays: a full color screen on one side of the devices and an E Ink display on the other.

A model with 64GB of storage will sell for about $350, while a 128GB model will cost $450.

At least one news source reports the YotaPhone 3 will ship in China in September and go up for pre-order in Russia at about the same time. We’ll have to wait until closer to that time to get more details about the phone.

The company did share a picture teasing the possible design of the YotaPhone 3 a few months ago (shown above).

There’s no word on if or when the phone will be available in other markets, but Yota has a somewhat iffy track record on that front.

The Russian company was one of the first to unveil a dual-screen phone, and it’s still one of the only device makers to offer smartphones with E Ink displays. But despite running a successful crowdfunding campaign to bring the YotaPhone 2 to the United States in 2015, Yota ran into problems and canceled the US launch of that phone.

