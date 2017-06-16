Liliputing

Dual-screen YotaPhone 3 will sell for $350 and up (maybe)

at by 2 Comments

Russian phone maker Yota Devices has announced that it’s third dual-screen smartphone is on the way. The company made the YotaPhone 3 announcement at the China-Russia Expo in Harbin, but Yota is being a bit vague on the specs, design, release date, and pretty much everything but the price.

Here’s what we know:

  • Like its predecessors, the YotaPhone 3 will have two displays: a full color screen on one side of the devices and an E Ink display on the other.
  • A model with 64GB of storage will sell for about $350, while a 128GB model will cost $450.

At least one news source reports the YotaPhone 3 will ship in China in September and go up for pre-order in Russia at about the same time. We’ll have to wait until closer to that time to get more details about the phone.

The company did share a picture teasing the possible design of the YotaPhone 3 a few months ago (shown above).

There’s no word on if or when the phone will be available in other markets, but Yota has a somewhat iffy track record on that front.

The Russian company was one of the first to unveil a dual-screen phone, and it’s still one of the only device makers to offer smartphones with E Ink displays. But despite running a successful crowdfunding campaign to bring the YotaPhone 2 to the United States in 2015, Yota ran into problems and canceled the US launch of that phone.

YotaPhone 2

via 4pda.ru

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Dual-screen YotaPhone 3 will sell for $350 and up (maybe)"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Guest
RakSiam
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

that’s pretty cool. surprised no one has copied it

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 23 minutes ago
buzz86us
Member
buzz86us
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Why won’t the release a value oriented phone with just a 6″ e-ink?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute 26 seconds ago
wpDiscuz