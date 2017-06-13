Want to use a projector to cast a 100 inch picture on a wall or screen? Then you typically need to place that projector somewhere between 100 to 160 inches from the wall.
Short-throw projectors reduce the amount of room you need, and ultra-short throw projectors take things a step further. Case in point? Dell’s new model can cast a 100-inch image from just 4 inches away.
It also happens to the world’s first ultra short-throw projector with a 4K ultra HD resolution. But there’s a catch: this thing ain’t cheap.
The Dell Advanced 4K Laser Projector (S718QL) will be available starting July 19th for $5,999.
While that’s a lot of money, there are a few things that make this projector stand out. First, there’s the high display resolution and ultra short-throw features mentioned above. Second, it support HDR content. And third, since it’s a laser projector, it should last longer than a typical lamp-based projector since there’s no bulb that will need changing in a few years.
Dell says the projector should be able to last for up to 10 years if you use it 8 hours per day, five days a week.
Dell’s 4K laser projector supports Bluetooth speakers and other accessories and it can display content directly from a USB flash drive. It can also be paired with up to four different devices simultaneously.
3 Comments on "Dell launches a 4K ultra short-throw laser projector… for $6000"
But does it support Dolby Vision?
Actually, this is not the first 4k UST laser projector although it is much cheaper: http://www.bestbuy.com/site/sony-ultra-short-throw-sxrd-4k-home-theater-projector-with-hdr-black/5770703.p?skuId=5770703&extStoreId=&ref=212&loc=1&ksid=6551b56f-267c-4312-ae02-fded0e38dda6&ksprof_id=16&ksaffcode=pg238288&ksdevice=c&lsft=ref:212,loc:2&gclid=CMi8ktXPu9QCFYiVfgodEDUAKA
Does it support HDR, like TVs “support” HDR, or will it actually render content correctly?