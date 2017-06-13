Dell launches a 4K ultra short-throw laser projector… for $6000

Want to use a projector to cast a 100 inch picture on a wall or screen? Then you typically need to place that projector somewhere between 100 to 160 inches from the wall.

Short-throw projectors reduce the amount of room you need, and ultra-short throw projectors take things a step further. Case in point? Dell’s new model can cast a 100-inch image from just 4 inches away.

It also happens to the world’s first ultra short-throw projector with a 4K ultra HD resolution. But there’s a catch: this thing ain’t cheap.

The Dell Advanced 4K Laser Projector (S718QL) will be available starting July 19th for $5,999.

While that’s a lot of money, there are a few things that make this projector stand out. First, there’s the high display resolution and ultra short-throw features mentioned above. Second, it support HDR content. And third, since it’s a laser projector, it should last longer than a typical lamp-based projector since there’s no bulb that will need changing in a few years.

Dell says the projector should be able to last for up to 10 years if you use it 8 hours per day, five days a week.

Dell’s 4K laser projector supports Bluetooth speakers and other accessories and it can display content directly from a USB flash drive. It can also be paired with up to four different devices simultaneously.