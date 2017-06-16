Deals of the Day (6-16-2017)

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and whether you’re planning to buy a Kindle for your dad or for yourself, that means you’ve just got one more day to place an order for one of the Amazon devices on sale for the holiday.
Amazon continues to offer $20 off the price of select Kindle devices, $10 off the price of an Echo Dot, and $40 off the price of an Echo. And the company is also offering a discount on previous-gen Fire HD 8 tablets.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Amazon devices
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (previous-gen) w/16GB for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo for $140 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Voyage for $180 – Amazon
- Amazon Dash Wand for $20 – Amazon (Plus $20 credit toward first purchase for Prime members)
Computers
- Asus Zenbook Flip UX360CA convertible w/Core M3-6Y30/8GB/512GB for $750 – Newegg
- Asus Zenbook Flip UX360CA w/Core i5-7Y54/8GB/256GB for $600 – Adorama (via eBay)
PC and smartphone accessories
- Aukey SoundTank Bluetooth speaker for $33 – Amazon (coupon: AUKEYSK3)
- Aukey rugged & water-resistant outdoor Bluetooth speaker for $28 – Amazon (coupon: AUKEYSK4)
- Harman Kardon Onyx mini Bluetooth speaker for $70 – Groupon
- RAVPower 16,750 mAh portable battery for $24 – Amazon (coupon: QWF296BQ)
- Microsoft Sculpt Mobile mouse (red) for $15 – NeweggFlash
You can find more bargains in our daily deals section.
