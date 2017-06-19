Chuwi Lapbook 12.3 laptop with 2736 x 1824px display now available

Chuwi’s 12.3 inch laptop with a high-resolution display, an Intel Apollo Lake processor, and a reasonably low price tag is now available for purchase.

When Chuwi introduced the laptop, the company said it would sell for $349. But Gearbest is running a promotion that lets you pick one up for as little as $300 right now.

The first 100 people to use the promo code “CHUWI123” can get the laptop for $300. But even after that coupon expires, Gearbest is selling the laptop for just $310 for the next week.

What you get for that price is a notebook with a 2736 x 1824 pixel display, an Intel Celeron N3450 quad-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage.

The system features 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, two USB 3.0 ports, a mini HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a VGA webcam, and an 8,000 mAh battery.

While the notebook ships with Windows 10 Home, Chuwi says it can also run Ubuntu Linux.



The notebook measures 11.8″ x 8.8″ x 0.66″ and weighs 3.2 pounds, and in addition to the eMMC storage, there’s an M.2 slot that you can use to add a solid state drive.