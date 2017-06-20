Liliputing

Calibre eBook manager hits version 3.0

at by

Calibre is a powerful tool for managing a collection of eBooks on Windows, Mac, and Linux computers. It also includes tools for converting eBooks from one format to another and supports a wide-range of third-party plugins for doing things like finding duplicates, searching your local public library’s OverDrive eBook collection, and… other things.

It took 7 years for the developer of Calibre to decide the operating system was stable enough to be called version 1.0.

Now version 3.0 is out, and it only took about 4 more years.

The biggest change between Calibre 2.0 and Calibre 3.0 is a new version of the content server that lets you fire up any phone, tablet, or other device and read eBooks stored on your PC. You can even use a web browser to access books served up through the Calibre content server.

Other updates include support for computers with high DPI displays, support for converting eBooks to Microsoft Word (DOCX) files, a bunch of bug fixes, and a new splash screen.

Since the content server was rewritten, upgrading from an earlier version of Calibre will overwrite any changes you’ve made. So you may need to manually adjust your port settings or other items. And QT theme and style plugins are no longer supported on Linux.

You can find out more about the latest release in the changelog, or just head to the download page to get the latest version of Calibre for your operating system.

via The Digital Reader

2 Comments on "Calibre eBook manager hits version 3.0"

RDB
Guest
RDB
I did not know about the content server but that is really cool

1 hour 17 minutes ago
Mason
Guest
Mason
“a bnch of bug fixes”

Except one, unless the lack of a vowel is a feature and not a bug. 😉

7 minutes 50 seconds ago
