Asus VivoBook S15 laptop now available for $699 and up (3.7 pounds, 15.6 inch FHD display)

The Asus VivoBook S15 is a reasonably compact laptop with a reasonably large display. And while it’s neither the cheapest nor the most powerful thin and light notebook on the market, the laptop does strike a pretty good balance between price and performance.

First introduced in May, the Asus VivoBook S15 is now available for $ 699 and up.

The laptop measures 14.2″ x 9.6″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 3.7 pounds. Thanks to screen bezels that are less than a third of an inch thick, it’s closer to the size of a typical 14 inch laptop to a 15.6 inch model.

It’s outfitted with a 1920 x 1080 pixel display with 178-degree viewing angles, and the there are currently two models available in the US:

Core i5-7200U/8GB RAM/1TB HDD for $699

Core i7-7500U/8GB RAM/128GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $799

The Asus VivoBook S15 S510UA is available from retailers including B&H, Amazon, Newegg, and the Asus Store.

According to the Asus website, other configurations could offer up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of SSD storage and 2TB of hard drive storage. There may also be a Core i3 model in the works, and maybe an entry-level version with a 1366 x 768 pixel display.

According to the Asus website, there’s also a VivoBook S510UQ model with similar specs, but in addition to Intel HD graphics, this model features NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics. But that version doesn’t appear to be available for purchase yet.