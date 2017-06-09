Asus Chromebook Flip C213 coming soon for $350

Asus has two new convertible Chromebooks on the way. The Asus Chromebook Flip C101 is a consumer-oriented thin and light model that weighs 2 pounds and features a Rockchip RK3399 processor and a 10.1 inch display.

But Asus also quietly added a bigger, heavier, education-oriented model to its lineup as well. The 2.8 pound Asus Chromebook Flip C213NA has an 11.6 inch display, a rugged design, and an Intel Celeron N3350 processor.

And it looks like the Chromebook Flip C213 is coming soon for about $350.

Amazon has a product page for the laptop, and the retailer is taking orders for $349, but the notebook is described as “temporarily out of stock.”

CDW and Promevo are showing similar prices.

While this Intel-powered model isn’t quite as compact as the version with a Rockchip processor, it has a few nifty features including a 1600 x 900 pixel display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, and a camera above the keyboard that lets you snap pictures or make videos when the computer is in tent mode.

The system measures 12.1″ x 7.8″ x 0.8″ and features a 45 Wh battery that’s estimated to be good for up to 12 hours of battery life.

