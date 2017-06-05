Apple’s $4,999 iMac Pro will be its most powerful PC when it launches in December

It’s been a few years since Apple has updated its Mac Pro desktop computer lineup, and it could be a while before the company’s next-gen model is ready. But folks looking for a high-performance Mac will have a new option later this year.
The Apple iMac Pro is coming in December for $4,999 and up, and it’s a high-end machine with a 5120 x 2880 pixel display, up to an 18-core Intel Xeon processor, and up to 128GB of ECC memory.
The computer won’t come cheap though: prices are expected to start at $4,999.
Other features include AMD Radeon Vega graphics, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a 10 Gb Ethernet port.
The system also features a UHS-II SDXC card slot, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, support for up to 4TB of SSD storage, and a 500 watt power supply, among other things.
The entry-level model will have “just” 32GB of RAM, an 8-core Xeon processor, and 1TB of storage. That’s what you’ll get for $4,999.
If you’re looking for something a little more affordable, Apple is also updating its non-pro line of iMac computers, with prices starting at $1099. And those models are available starting today.
Most powerful “PC”?
Yes, IMacs and iMac Pros are PC’s, and that new iMac Pro will be Apple’s most powerfull PC to date.
Have you seen the “Get a Mac” TV campaign? (“I’m a Mac”, “And I’m a PC”).
I know they are PCs, but there can be and are more powerful PCs in the market today. Most powerful mac, yes… Most powerful PC… No
It will be *Apple’s* most powerful PC. As it says clearly in the title.
I’m really curious about the claim they made that they couldn’t spec out a similar computer for less than $7000 from other manufacturers. I might try fooling around with PC Part Picker later on, but does anyone know if this is true of OEMs?