Apple’s $4,999 iMac Pro will be its most powerful PC when it launches in December

It’s been a few years since Apple has updated its Mac Pro desktop computer lineup, and it could be a while before the company’s next-gen model is ready. But folks looking for a high-performance Mac will have a new option later this year.

The Apple iMac Pro is coming in December for $4,999 and up, and it’s a high-end machine with a 5120 x 2880 pixel display, up to an 18-core Intel Xeon processor, and up to 128GB of ECC memory.

The computer won’t come cheap though: prices are expected to start at $4,999.

Other features include AMD Radeon Vega graphics, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a 10 Gb Ethernet port.

The system also features a UHS-II SDXC card slot, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, support for up to 4TB of SSD storage, and a 500 watt power supply, among other things.

The entry-level model will have “just” 32GB of RAM, an 8-core Xeon processor, and 1TB of storage. That’s what you’ll get for $4,999.

If you’re looking for something a little more affordable, Apple is also updating its non-pro line of iMac computers, with prices starting at $1099. And those models are available starting today.

peanut_throwaway
Member
peanut_throwaway
Most powerful “PC”?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 10 minutes ago
jsdgsdfg
Guest
jsdgsdfg
Yes, IMacs and iMac Pros are PC’s, and that new iMac Pro will be Apple’s most powerfull PC to date.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 5 minutes ago
BoBBy
Guest
BoBBy
Have you seen the “Get a Mac” TV campaign? (“I’m a Mac”, “And I’m a PC”).

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 1 minute ago
Member
Bazinga
I know they are PCs, but there can be and are more powerful PCs in the market today. Most powerful mac, yes… Most powerful PC… No

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 53 minutes ago
Sarig
Guest
Sarig
It will be *Apple’s* most powerful PC. As it says clearly in the title.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 12 minutes ago
Member
YCAU
I’m really curious about the claim they made that they couldn’t spec out a similar computer for less than $7000 from other manufacturers. I might try fooling around with PC Part Picker later on, but does anyone know if this is true of OEMs?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 6 minutes ago
