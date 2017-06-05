Apple’s $4,999 iMac Pro will be its most powerful PC when it launches in December

It’s been a few years since Apple has updated its Mac Pro desktop computer lineup, and it could be a while before the company’s next-gen model is ready. But folks looking for a high-performance Mac will have a new option later this year.

The Apple iMac Pro is coming in December for $4,999 and up, and it’s a high-end machine with a 5120 x 2880 pixel display, up to an 18-core Intel Xeon processor, and up to 128GB of ECC memory.

Other features include AMD Radeon Vega graphics, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a 10 Gb Ethernet port.

The system also features a UHS-II SDXC card slot, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, support for up to 4TB of SSD storage, and a 500 watt power supply, among other things.

The entry-level model will have “just” 32GB of RAM, an 8-core Xeon processor, and 1TB of storage. That’s what you’ll get for $4,999.

If you’re looking for something a little more affordable, Apple is also updating its non-pro line of iMac computers, with prices starting at $1099. And those models are available starting today.