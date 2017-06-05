Apple updates iMac lineup with Kaby Lake chips, better graphics, improved screens

Apple is updating its iMac line of all-in-one desktops with new models sporting Intel Kaby Lake chips, improved displays, and support for faster graphics, more memory, and speedier storage, among other things.

The new models continue to come in 21.5 inch and 27 inch varieties, but the smaller model now supports up to 32GB of RAM and Intel Iris Pls 640 graphics for entry-level models or AMD Radeon Pro 555 or Pro 560 graphics on higher-end configurations.

Apple’s new 27 inch iMac supports up to 64GB of RAM, comes with up to 2TB of solid state storage and a Fusion Drive that’s 50 percent faster than other SSDs (according to Apple), and each version supports 10-bit HEVC/H.265 video decoding.

The 5K 27-inch iMac is available with Radeon Pro 570, 575, and 580 graphics options, and every new model has two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The new models also have displays that are 43 percent brighter than their predecessors, and which support 1-bit dithering and a billion colors.

Among other things, the new iMacs support Apple’s new Metal 2 graphics technology with support for external graphics, Steam VR, and the Unity and Unreal engines.

Prices for the new iMac start at $1099.

The announcement came during today’s WWDC keynote, where Apple also introduced watchOS 4, Mac OS X High Sierra, and teased an update for Apple TV: Amazon Prime Video support is coming to the TV app later this year.

There’s also a new iMac Pro that offers up to an 18-core Intel Xeon processor, and Apple’s MacBook laptop lineup is also getting a spec bump.