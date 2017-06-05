Apple MacBook laptops go Kaby Lake

Apple is updating its MacBook line of laptops with new models sporting Intel Kaby Lake processors, solid state drives that are up to 50 percent faster than their predecessors, and higher-performance graphics for the new 15 inch MacBook Pro.

Prices start at $1299 for the new MacBook models.

That’s the price for either an entry-level MacBook or a 13 inch MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar.

Apple’s latest MacBook supports up to a 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 processor, measures about half an inch thick, and weighs about 2 pounds. Apple says it now supports up to twice as much memory as earlier models.

The new 13 inch MacBook Pro is available with up to a 3.5 GHz Core i7 processor, and the 15 inch models now come with discrete graphics on all models.

The new MacBook Pro 13 inch laptop with Touch Bar starts at $1799, while the new 15 inch MacBook Pro starts at $2399.

Apple is also updating the MacBook Air with a more modest spec bump: the company says it’s giving it a CPU “megahertz” bump to bring it a bit more in line with the company’s other laptops.

The new Apple laptops should be available starting today, and they’ll all support the new features in Mac OS X High Sierra that Apple’s introducing at WWDC today, including a speeider version of the Safari web browser (with automatic blocking of auto-playing videos), improved Mail and Photos apps, and more.

Apple is also updating its iMac line of all-in-one desktops.