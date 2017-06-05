Apple launches iPad Pro 10.5 with A10X processor (and updated iPad Pro 12.9)

Apple’s latest iPad features a 10.5 inch display with 20 percent more screen space than the company’s 9.7 inch models. But the new iPad Pro 10.5 has slimmer bezels and a compact design, which means the tablet is still just about 1 pound.

The new model is powered by a brand new Apple A10X processor that the company says offers up to a 30 percent CPU performance boost and up to 40 percent better graphics. And the new tablet also has an improved display with a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz, which is twice that of older iPad Pro tablets.

In addition to smoother graphics, the increased refresh rate leads to reduced latency when using an Apple Pencil: Apple says latency is down to just 20 ms.

Theoretically that new refresh rate could take a toll on battery life… but the tablet automatically reduces the refresh rate when it doesn’t need to be so high. Apple says the tablet gets up to 10 hours of battery life.

The iPad Pro 10.5 is wide enough to feature a full-sized on-screen keyboard and work with full-sized external keyboards. And it has the same 12MP rear camera and 7MP front-facing camera as the iPhone 7.

Apple is updating the specs for its 12.9 inch tablet as well with the new screen, processor, and cameras. Prices start at $649 for a 10.5 inch model with 64GB of storage, and go up to $1099 for a 12.9 inch model with 512GB of storage.

The new iPad Pro ships with iOS 10, but it will get an update to iOS 11 later this year, with new features including a file browser cleverly called “Files,” a new Mac-like dock that you open by swiping up from the bottom, and a Mac Expose-like app switcher.

Apple seems to be dropping the 9.7 inch iPad Pro from its lineup, but the company will continue to offer an entry-level iPad with that screen size. It currently sells for about $329 and up.

The new 10.5 inch model features a 2224 x 1668 pixel display with 264 pixels per inch, which means it’s lower-res than the 12.9 inch model, but has the same pixel density.

The tablet measures 9.8″ x 6.8′ x 0.24″ and weighs 1.03 pounds. It features four speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Lightning port and a 30.4 Wh battery.