Liliputing

An affordable Project Fi phone is coming soon

at by 2 Comments

There aren’t a lot of verified hardware options out there if you want to use Google’s Project Fi service — you might have read some complaints along those lines before. Heck, there are more compatible tablets than smartphones. If you’re looking for a current phone to use with Project Fi, you’ve only got two choices: the Pixel or Pixel XL.

Those are both great phones, but they’re also pretty pricey. If you’d prefer a thriftier option, all you can do is look for one of the three older phones that are supported: the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, and Nexus 6. There’s one big downside to going down that path: Google won’t be offering any more OS updates after September of this year.

That may not be the case for much longer. Earlier today on Twitter the Project Fi account confirmed that one of Google’s wireless partners would be offering a more modestly-priced, device before the end of the year.

As far as which partner might be producing the device, that remains an unknown. There are rumors floating around that it could be an Android One phone from HTC, which certainly sounds plausible given HTC’s longstanding relationship with Google. One other possibility is this year’s version of the Moto X, which is expected you launch very, very soon.

Via Droid Life

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "An affordable Project Fi phone is coming soon"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
buzz86us
Member
buzz86us
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

if projectfi used Att & Verizon i’d have signed up long ago

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 35 minutes ago
Happy
Guest
Happy
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Too little too late, I suspect. I would have absolutely jumped for joy at a budget Fi release 6 months ago. But life goes on, and those that buy budget phones (like myself) aren’t going to just wait around for Google to get their $#!t in gear. It’ll have to be a nice phone at a very good price to lure me in now, and I just don’t see that happening. Google’s track record isn’t exactly stellar when it comes to staying on budget and delivering on time.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
34 seconds ago
wpDiscuz