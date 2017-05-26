Liliputing

Zotac’s new mini PC lineup includes AMD Ryzen, Intel Kaby Lake CPUs and NVIDIA graphics

at by 4 Comments

Zotac is expanding its line of tiny desktop computers with a whole bunch of new ZBOX mini PCs

All of the new ZBOX E-series computers support for NVIDIA GeForce 10 series graphics, but you get a choice of CPU options: some models ship with Intel Kaby Lake chips while others are equipped with AMD Ryzen processors.

Zotac’s ZBOX M-series of more mainstream mini computers are also getting an update, as is the company’s eve tinier ZBOX P-Series. Folks looking for something a bit more powerful can also opt for Zotac’s brand new MEK Gaming PC, which is much less compact, but still pretty small for a gaming tower.

Zotac ZBOX EN1050K

More details should be revealed at Computex next week, but here’s a brief run-down of the new systems:

E-series (Magnus Gaming Series)

  • ZBOX EN1050K – Compact desktop with Intel Kaby Lake/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050
  • ZBOX EK5106o – Taller model with Intel Kaby Lake Core i5/NVIDIA GeForce 1060
  • ZBOX EK71070 – Intel Kaby Lake Core i7/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
  • ZBOX ER51060 – AMD Ryzen/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
  • ZBOX ER51070 – AMD Ryzen/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

M-series

  • ZBOX MI553 – Intel Kaby Lake model (with Thunderbolt 3)
  • ZBOX MA551 – AMD Ryzen model (without TB3)

P-Series

The Zotac ZBOX PI225 is a fanless mini computer with support for 4K displays. Zotac calls this a “card-sized PC, although it seems to be a bit larger than a typical playing card or business card. But it does seem to have at least two USB Type-C ports and a microSD card slot.

There’s also a new ZBOX PI335 model coming, which is expected to look a lot like older P-series models from the company.

MEK Gaming PC

This new “gaming first” PC features an Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 processor, GeForce GTX 1080 mini graphics, and a “low-profile” CPU cooler. And that’s about all we know for now.

via Zotac, Digital Trends and TechReport

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Zotac’s new mini PC lineup includes AMD Ryzen, Intel Kaby Lake CPUs and NVIDIA graphics"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
CampGareth
Guest
CampGareth
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The card-sized PC’s interesting, wonder whether either of those USB-C ports are Thunderbolt 3 capable. The mini PC with it’s also interesting since as far as I know the Intel Skull Canyon NUC is the only TB3 mini PC and we need more options in that space.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours 2 minutes ago
burkbii
Guest
burkbii
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Wish more of these PC’s were fanless Core M’s, so I could just connect them to every screen in my house & leave them always on.

I really dont like the slowness of Atom or the fan noise/fragility of the Core i series which ultimately requires turning them off/on so they dont break.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 38 minutes ago
Jon
Guest
Jon
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

What SoC is used for the P-Series?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 34 minutes ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

They haven’t announced that yet, but if it’s anything like the upcoming Intel Compute Card, expect it to have a 6 watt or lower TDP, which probably means Kaby Lake-Y or Apollo Lake.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 1 minute ago
wpDiscuz