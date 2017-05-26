Zotac’s new mini PC lineup includes AMD Ryzen, Intel Kaby Lake CPUs and NVIDIA graphics

Zotac is expanding its line of tiny desktop computers with a whole bunch of new ZBOX mini PCs

All of the new ZBOX E-series computers support for NVIDIA GeForce 10 series graphics, but you get a choice of CPU options: some models ship with Intel Kaby Lake chips while others are equipped with AMD Ryzen processors.

Zotac’s ZBOX M-series of more mainstream mini computers are also getting an update, as is the company’s eve tinier ZBOX P-Series. Folks looking for something a bit more powerful can also opt for Zotac’s brand new MEK Gaming PC, which is much less compact, but still pretty small for a gaming tower.

More details should be revealed at Computex next week, but here’s a brief run-down of the new systems:

E-series (Magnus Gaming Series)

ZBOX EN1050K – Compact desktop with Intel Kaby Lake/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050

– Compact desktop with Intel Kaby Lake/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 ZBOX EK5106o – Taller model with Intel Kaby Lake Core i5/NVIDIA GeForce 1060

– Taller model with Intel Kaby Lake Core i5/NVIDIA GeForce 1060 ZBOX EK71070 – Intel Kaby Lake Core i7/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

– Intel Kaby Lake Core i7/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 ZBOX ER51060 – AMD Ryzen/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

– AMD Ryzen/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 ZBOX ER51070 – AMD Ryzen/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

M-series

ZBOX MI553 – Intel Kaby Lake model (with Thunderbolt 3)

– Intel Kaby Lake model (with Thunderbolt 3) ZBOX MA551 – AMD Ryzen model (without TB3)

P-Series

The Zotac ZBOX PI225 is a fanless mini computer with support for 4K displays. Zotac calls this a “card-sized PC, although it seems to be a bit larger than a typical playing card or business card. But it does seem to have at least two USB Type-C ports and a microSD card slot.

There’s also a new ZBOX PI335 model coming, which is expected to look a lot like older P-series models from the company.

MEK Gaming PC

This new “gaming first” PC features an Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 processor, GeForce GTX 1080 mini graphics, and a “low-profile” CPU cooler. And that’s about all we know for now.

via Zotac, Digital Trends and TechReport