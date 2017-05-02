Windows 10 S budget laptops coming from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Samsung

Intrigued by Windows 10 S, but don’t want to spend $999 or more on a Microsoft Surface Laptop? No problem, the new version of Windows is expected to ship on third-party laptops priced as low as $189.

And companies are starting to show some of those notebooks off. Paul Thurrott snapped a picture of a few models at Microsoft’s education event in New York City today, and Acer just sent me a press release with some additional details about their first Windows 10 S model.

The Acer TravelMate Spin B1 is a convertible 11.6 inch notebook that was actually first unveiled in January. But now Acer says a new B118 model is available with Windows 10 S for $300.

Acer’s laptop features a 360-degree hinge, a touchscreen display, a pressure-resistant display, a spill-resistant keyboard, and up to 13 hours of battery life. It also comes with an “active stylus pen.”

It supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0, features a USB 3.0 port, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, and SD card reader, and a headphone jack.

While the TravelMate Spin B1 is aimed at education and commercial markets, it could also be an affordable notebook for consumers looking to try Windows 10 S. The $300 model features an Intel CeleronN3450 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, which is pretty much exactly what we expected from computers running Windows 10 S.

Other Windows 10 S computers include:

HP Stream 11 Pro w/4GB RAM, 64GB storage – $189

Asus VivoBook E201 11.6″ laptop w/4GB/64GB – price TBD

Samsung Notebook M 11.6″ laptop w/4GB/64GB – price TBD

Dell Latitude 3189 11.6″ convertible w/4GB/64GB – price TBD

Asus VivBook Flip TP203 11.6″ convertible w/4GB/64GB – price TBD

HP ProBook x360 11 EE 11.5″ convertible w/4GB/64GB – $299

