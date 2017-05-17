Windows 10 preview can display notifications for incoming Android phone calls

Google isn’t the only company rolling out a new preview build of an upcoming operating system today. Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16199 for PC today (along with a new mobile build, if anyone cares).

But there’s still some Google Android-related news: if you have the Cortana app installed on your Android phone, the new build lets you receive notifications about incoming phone calls on your PC.

In order to use the feature, you’ll need to enable an option to sync your notifications and switch on all of Cortana’s cross-device features. But in the end you’ll be able to see caller ID on your computer without picking up your phone.

Other updates in build 16199 include a bunch of tweaks to the My People app for Windows 10, including:

See a notification badge for any unseen messages from contacts pinned to your taskbar

You can drag and drop files to a contact in your taskbar to create an email message, or choose a contact from a share picker.

View emoji from contacts pinned to your taskbar.

There are also some changes to the Windows 10 Settings, game bar features, and more users should be getting the preview of the new Story Remix app.

You can find more details about the latest Insider Preview at the Windows Blog.