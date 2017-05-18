Vorke V1 Plus is a $200 Win10 mini PC with quad-core Apollo Lake CPU, 64GB SSD

Chinese device makers have been cranking out tiny Windows desktop PCs for the past few years, but many of the most affordable models have the specs of a dirt cheap laptop including eMMC flash storage instead of a higher-performance SSD.

But the Vorke V1 Plus mini PC features a 10-watt Intel Celeron J3345 quad-core Apollo Lake processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB solid state drive and a 2.5 inch drive bay for additional storage.

It’s available for purchase from Geekbuying for $200.

While the RAM is soldered to the motherboard, the mSATA SSD can be removed and replaced with a larger drive. And the SATA 3 connector lets you add a larger hard drive or SSD.

Other features include 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, Gigabit Ethernet, a microSD card reader, HDMI, VGA, and headset ports, and two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports.

The whole system measures about 6″ x 6″ x 1.5″ and weighs about 14 ounces.

Note that the computer is not fanless. While one of the pictures on the Geekbuying website claims that there’s “no noise” even when you put your ear close to the Vorke V1 Plus, the same image clearly shows that the system has both a fan and a heat sink.