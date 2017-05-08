Vernee Thor E is a budget phone with fake E Ink mode for longer battery life

E Ink displays are easier to read outdoors than full-color LCD or OLED displays, and they use less power. But they have slower screen refresh rates, which is why you often find E Ink screens in eBook readers, but rarely in smartphones.
But Chinese phone maker Vernee has a phone with a fake E Ink mode that should help you get longer battery life when you need it most.
The $110 Vernee Thor E has a full-color display. But press the E-ink key on the side of the device and the screen shifts to black and white, the display brightness is lowered, the CPU and GPU are underclocked, and background tasks and push notifications are restricted. In other words, the feature is sort of like Android’s battery saver mode… but more so.
The reason I’m calling this a fake E Ink display is that the phone doesn’t actually use a display from E Ink Corporation, and as far as I can tell it doesn’t even use similar technology. I suspect someone’s not too happy with the choice to use the trademarked name “E Ink” to describe the battery saving feature.
While you probably won’t get the same kind of outdoor visibility in black & white mode on the Vernee Thor E as you would with a Kindle, Vernee does promise some pretty serious power consumption improvements. The company says a battery with only a 20-percent charge should last all day when in E-ink mode.
It doesn’t hurt that the phone also has a hefty 5,020 mA battery.
Other features include a 5 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel display, a MediaTek MTK6753 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a 13MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera. The phone supports WiFi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, and GPS and has dual SIM support. It supports microSD cards up to 128GB.
There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, and the Vernee Thor E ships with Android 7.0 Nougat.
Like most Chinese smartphones, the Vernee Thor E has limited support for US wireless networks, but the phone is relatively cheap: Gearbest and TomTop are both taking pre-orders for just $110.
via Notebook Italia
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "Vernee Thor E is a budget phone with fake E Ink mode for longer battery life"
What are the chances this is a Pixel Qi screen?
Pixel Qi is a type of LCD screen, and the “E-ink Mode” sound like what Pixel Qi can do.
Btu this probably isn’t a Pixel Qi screen; the price is too low.
And the company’s out of business. In fact, as far as I can tell, some tech blog bought their domain name, because pixelqi.com now redirects to a site that is definitely not associated with the display company.
Yeah, this just looks likea ripofff samsung’s ultra power save mode (combined with a strange rip off of the eink name), no special hardware besides the physical button. Samsung used the grayscale thing too. Of course, they use AMOLED, so they can save on the blacks. I guess these days a 720p AMOLED might be that cheap…
It’s probably just a normal display, but instead of showing colors, they show it in black and white. I’m not sure they save much out of this, and most of the saving is with the lower brightness, lower CPU and GPU frequencies, and other tricks.
MT6753 is a two-year old chipset.