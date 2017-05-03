Toshiba launches 2.3 pound, 13.3 inch Portégé X30 laptop

Toshiba’s new Portégé X30 is a compact laptop that weighs 2.3 pounds, measures 0.63 inches thick, and features a 13.3 inch display. But under the hood this little laptop has a lot of power: it’s available with up to a Core i7 Kaby Lake processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of PCIe solid state storage.

One thing the Portégé X30 isn’t? Cheap.

Prices start at $1450.

It’s worth noting that Toshiba has largely scaled back its consumer PC business in the United States in recent years, so this new laptop is really positioned as a business-class machine, which helps explain the high price tag.

The notebook features Intel vPro technology, a fingerprint reader, a 3-year warranty, and Windows 10 Pro software.

CDW is selling a model with a Core i7-7600U processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a full HD display for $1573. The same version costs a few bucks more at the Toshiba website.

It doesn’t look like any other configurations are available for purchase yet, but Toshiba will also offer a $1450 version with a Core i5-73))U processor and a $1900 model with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

The notebook has two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, a USB 3.0 port, a microSD card slot, HDMI and Thunderbolt 3 support, and a 48 Whr battery. It has a magnesium chassis with a metallic blue color.

press release