T-Mobile no longer offers 200MB of free tablet data (for new customers or devices)

For the past four years T-Mobile has been offering customers who buy eligible tablets to get 200MB of high-speed mobile data per month for free. Now the company is phasing out the Free Data for Life program… at least for new sign-ups.

If you activated a device before May 6th, 2017 you can continue using up to 200MB of free data per month for as long as you own the device. But you can’t sign up for new service anymore.

Spotted by TmoNews, the change kills a program that was one of T-Mobile’s earliest “uncarrier moves” as the company attempted to paint itself as an edgy alternative to competitors Verizon and AT&T (both of which have stronger network coverage in many parts of the United States) and Sprint (which doesn’t really).

The company tells TmoNews that the decision to phase out the Free Data for Life plan was made because customers prefer unlimited data to 200MB, and T-Mobile customers “can add unlimited LTE data on a tablet for just $20 a month with autopay.”

That’s the official line anyway. But I suspect some folks would still rather have 200MB for free than unlimited data for $20.