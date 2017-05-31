Sony Xperia XZ Premium launches in June for $800

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is the first smartphone capable of shooting video at up to 960 frames per second. But that’s not the only reason Sony isn’t kidding when it calls the phone “premium.”

Other features include a 5.5 inch, 3840 x 2160 pixel HDR IPS display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and a waterproof design.

Sony first introduced the phone in February, and now the company has announced the US launch date and price. It goes up for pre-order June 12th for $800 and begins shipping on June 19th.

Sony’s new high-end phone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, a microSD card slot with support for up to 256GB of removable storage, and a 3,230 mAh battery.

It features a USB 3.1 Type-C port, dual SIM support, and support for Sony’s PlayStation 4 Remote Play tech.

On the back of the phone there’s a 19MP camera with 5-axis video stabilization and that super-slow-motion 960 fps option. The front camera is a 13Mp Sony Exmor RS model.

Sony’s new mid-range Xperia XA1 Ultra smartphone will also be available in June, as will the Sony Xperia Touch projector/computer/thing which will sell for $1700 in the US.

