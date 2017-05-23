Sony Xperia XZ Premium: 2 SIM cards and a microSD card slot

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is a high-end smartphone with a camera that can shoot at up to 960 frames per second, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and a 5.5 inch, 3840 x 2160 pixel HDR IPS display.

But we learned all that in February. What we didn’t know at the time was that Sony would offer a dual SIM version of the phone that also has a separate microSD card slot (many “dual SIM” phones make you choose between using a second SIM card or a storage card).

But the French Sony Xperia Twitter account has confirmed that there’s a dual SIM+ SD variant of the phone.

Sony is also expected to offer dual SIM + microSD versions of its cheaper Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA Ultra smartphones.

Meanwhile, the company is allegedly planning to launch a set of next-gen smartphones. According to a leak posted to Chinese site MyDrivers, here’s what we can expect from Sony later this year:

Sony Xperia XZ1 – 5.2 inch FHD display, Snapdragon 835/4GB RAM/3000 mAh battery

– 5.2 inch FHD display, Snapdragon 835/4GB RAM/3000 mAh battery Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact – 4.6 inch FHD display/Snapdragon 835/4GB RAM/2800 mAh battery

– 4.6 inch FHD display/Snapdragon 835/4GB RAM/2800 mAh battery Sony Xperia X1 – 5 inch FHD display/Snapdragon 660/4GB RAM/2800 mAh battery

If that’s true, I suspect the new Compact edition smartphone will appeal to folks who have been pining for a small-screen smartphone with top-tier specs. Sony has long been one of the only phone makers to offer a “mini” edition of its flagship phones with the same basic specs… although earlier Sony Xperia Compact edition phones have usually featured 720p displays rather than 1080p screens, and last year’s model was a bit underwhelming.

via GSM Arena and GizmoChina