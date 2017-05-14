Details about Motorola’s smartphone plans for 2017 have been leaking for a little while, but it looks like the company held a private event recently… and it’s led to some pretty informative new leaks.
Evan Blass shares one of the best to date: a look at the entire Motorola 2017 smartphone lineup.
A single picture provides an overview of the company’s new phones as well as a brief description of where they fit into the lineup. Previous leaks flesh out some of the details, but we’ll probably have to wait a little longer for official prices, release dates, and confirmation of all of the new phones’ features.
But here’s a brief run-down of what’s coming this year from Motorola, arranged from top-of-the-line to entry-level:
- Moto Z Force – MotoMod support, Gigabit LTE, and a shatterproof display
- Moto Z Play – 5.5″ smartphone with support for MotoMods
- Moto X – 5.2 inch phone with dual cameras, metal and glass construction (may actually be called the Moto X4)
- Moto gS+ – Mid-range 5.5″ phone with dual cameras and full HD display
- Moto gS – 5.2 inch version with a full metal body
- Moto E Plus – 5.5 inch, 720p display and a 5,000 mAh battery
- Moto E – 5 inch phone with a 720p display (and a smaller battery)
- Moto C Plus – 5 inch, 720p phone with a 4,000 mAh battery)
- Moto – Motorola’s new 5 inch entry-level smartphone
If previous reports are accurate, the new Moto C will have an 854 x 480 pixel display, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, a 2,350 mAh battery, and a 32-bit processor, which makes it the kind of dirt cheap phone that prepaid wireless carriers sell for as little as $20.
The Moto C Plus, meanwhile, is expected to have twice as much storage and memory, a 64-bit CPU, a bigger battery and a higher-resolution display, which could make it the new entry-level phone-to-beat… unless you want an even bigger battery, in which case there’s the Moto E Plus.
3 Comments on "Say hello to Motorola’s 2017 smartphone lineup (Moto Z, X, G, E, C leaks)"
“the new Moto C will have an 8540 x 400 pixel display,” Unlikely, unless it straps to your leg.
Why can’t one of these be sub–5-inches?
There’s no vanilla Z. Are they dropping it since the Force 2 isn’t an exclusive anymore, and that’s the new flagship?