Liliputing

Say hello to Motorola’s 2017 smartphone lineup (Moto Z, X, G, E, C leaks)

at by 3 Comments

Details about Motorola’s smartphone plans for 2017 have been leaking for a little while, but it looks like the company held a private event recently… and it’s led to some pretty informative new leaks.

Evan Blass shares one of the best to date: a look at the entire Motorola 2017 smartphone lineup.

A single picture provides an overview of the company’s new phones as well as a brief description of where they fit into the lineup. Previous leaks flesh out some of the details, but we’ll probably have to wait a little longer for official prices, release dates, and confirmation of all of the new phones’ features.

But here’s a brief run-down of what’s coming this year from Motorola, arranged from top-of-the-line to entry-level:

  • Moto Z Force – MotoMod support, Gigabit LTE, and a shatterproof display
  • Moto Z Play – 5.5″ smartphone with support for MotoMods
  • Moto X – 5.2 inch phone with dual cameras, metal and glass construction (may actually be called the Moto X4)
  • Moto gS+ – Mid-range 5.5″ phone with dual cameras and full HD display
  • Moto gS – 5.2 inch version with a full metal body
  • Moto E Plus – 5.5 inch, 720p display and a 5,000 mAh battery
  • Moto E – 5 inch phone with a 720p display (and a smaller battery)
  • Moto C Plus – 5 inch, 720p phone with a 4,000 mAh battery)
  • Moto – Motorola’s new 5 inch entry-level smartphone

If previous reports are accurate, the new Moto C will have an 854 x 480 pixel display, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, a 2,350 mAh battery, and a 32-bit processor, which makes it the kind of dirt cheap phone that prepaid wireless carriers sell for as little as $20.

The Moto C Plus, meanwhile, is expected to have twice as much storage and memory, a 64-bit CPU, a bigger battery and a higher-resolution display, which could make it the new entry-level phone-to-beat… unless you want an even bigger battery, in which case there’s the Moto E Plus.

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Say hello to Motorola’s 2017 smartphone lineup (Moto Z, X, G, E, C leaks)"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
Logik
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

“the new Moto C will have an 8540 x 400 pixel display,” Unlikely, unless it straps to your leg.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 44 minutes ago
Alexander
Guest
Alexander
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Why can’t one of these be sub–5-inches?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20 minutes 20 seconds ago
QWERTY
Guest
QWERTY
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

There’s no vanilla Z. Are they dropping it since the Force 2 isn’t an exclusive anymore, and that’s the new flagship?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes 9 seconds ago
wpDiscuz