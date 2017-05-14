Say hello to Motorola’s 2017 smartphone lineup (Moto Z, X, G, E, C leaks)

Details about Motorola’s smartphone plans for 2017 have been leaking for a little while, but it looks like the company held a private event recently… and it’s led to some pretty informative new leaks.

Evan Blass shares one of the best to date: a look at the entire Motorola 2017 smartphone lineup.

A single picture provides an overview of the company’s new phones as well as a brief description of where they fit into the lineup. Previous leaks flesh out some of the details, but we’ll probably have to wait a little longer for official prices, release dates, and confirmation of all of the new phones’ features.

But here’s a brief run-down of what’s coming this year from Motorola, arranged from top-of-the-line to entry-level:

Moto Z Force – MotoMod support, Gigabit LTE, and a shatterproof display

– MotoMod support, Gigabit LTE, and a shatterproof display Moto Z Play – 5.5″ smartphone with support for MotoMods

– 5.5″ smartphone with support for MotoMods Moto X – 5.2 inch phone with dual cameras, metal and glass construction (may actually be called the Moto X4)

– 5.2 inch phone with dual cameras, metal and glass construction (may actually be called the Moto X4) Moto gS+ – Mid-range 5.5″ phone with dual cameras and full HD display

– Mid-range 5.5″ phone with dual cameras and full HD display Moto gS – 5.2 inch version with a full metal body

– 5.2 inch version with a full metal body Moto E Plus – 5.5 inch, 720p display and a 5,000 mAh battery

– 5.5 inch, 720p display and a 5,000 mAh battery Moto E – 5 inch phone with a 720p display (and a smaller battery)

– 5 inch phone with a 720p display (and a smaller battery) Moto C Plus – 5 inch, 720p phone with a 4,000 mAh battery)

– 5 inch, 720p phone with a 4,000 mAh battery) Moto – Motorola’s new 5 inch entry-level smartphone

If previous reports are accurate, the new Moto C will have an 854 x 480 pixel display, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, a 2,350 mAh battery, and a 32-bit processor, which makes it the kind of dirt cheap phone that prepaid wireless carriers sell for as little as $20.

The Moto C Plus, meanwhile, is expected to have twice as much storage and memory, a 64-bit CPU, a bigger battery and a higher-resolution display, which could make it the new entry-level phone-to-beat… unless you want an even bigger battery, in which case there’s the Moto E Plus.