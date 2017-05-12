Samsung Z4 smartphone with Tizen coming soon (to India and other select countries)

Samsung’s latest phone powered by the Tizen operating system is… a phone with entry-level hardware that’s remarkable pretty much only because it’s running Tizen rather than Android.

The Samsung Z4 will be available in India soon, before rolling out to additional markets. But if it’s anything like Samsung’s previous Tizen-powered phones, the Samsung Z4 probably won’t be sold in the US anytime soon.

The phone features a 4.5 inch, 800 x 480 pixel display, a 1.5 GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, and an unspecified amount of storage, which is never a good sign.

Other features include a 2,050 mAh battery, a 5MP rear camera with dual LED flash, a 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash, 802.11b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, and 4G LTE Cat 4 support. Samsung will offer dual SIM and single SIM variants of the phone.

Tizen is a Linux-based operating system that also powers Samsung’s smartwatches and smart TVs. In fact, Tizen recently overtook Android Wear in the race for smartwatch market share (although at 19 percent, Tizen is still in a distant second-place to Apple’s watchOS, which has a market share of 57%).

The operating system hasn’t been widely adopted in smartphones, where Android is the dominant player. But Samsung’s continued development of the platform shows that the company is hedging its bets… but I wouldn’t bet on Samsung replacing Android with Tizen on its flagship smartphones or tablets anytime soon.