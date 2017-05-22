Samsung unveils stretchable OLED display

Flexible OLED displays that can bend in one direction? So old school. Samsung Display is showing off a new 9.1 inch OLED display panel that can stretch in any direction.

The new screen is being shown off at SID’s Display Week event, and Samsung says it can be stretched as much as 12 millimeters when pressed.

Samsung Display says that allows the OLED screen to be curved, bent, or rolled, allowing the display to be use din a variety of shapes. But it also bounces back to its original shape if it’s stretched and then released, which could also be useful in making flat displays that are more damage-resistant.

Potential applications include wearable devices, Internet of Things applications, or automotive displays. Eventually the technology could find a home in folding smartphones, although word on the street is that we might have to wait another few years for those to hit the market.

via SamMobile and Korea Herald